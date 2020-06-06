In Pictures: Lockdown Diary of a Misty Day

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 88,366 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 132,966 Rapid Di Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that it is fully committed to resolve the existing border dispute with India. China's statement of commitment to address the current 'standoff' with mutual cooperation precedes the upcoming talks between senior Indian and Chinese military officials. Read More...
MADRID: Spain will further ease a coronavirus lockdown in its two biggest cities from Monday, but will not start opening its borders to foreign tourists before July 1, the government said on Friday. Health Minister Salvador Illa said some restrictions would be lifted in Madrid and Barcelona, whi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Most parts of Nepal will experience rainfall until Saturday, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said. The change in weather can be credited to the influence of the low pressure area formed after the weakening of the Cyclone Nisarga that developed in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday, c Read More...
KATHMANDU: Repair works of roads in the Kathmandu Valley have been almost complete. The road maintenance started from mid April amidst the nationwide lockdown. Out of the target of repairing 41 kilometres in the fiscal year of 2019/20, overlaying of more than 40 kilometres has been carried out, t Read More...
KATHMANDU: The results for the Electronic Diversity Visa (EDV) for the year 2021 will be out on Saturday, the US embassy in Nepal stated. It has been learnt that the results of the visa lottery will be available at 9:45 pm on Saturday. Furthermore, it was informed by the embassy that the appli Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 5 The Ministry of Health and Population has come up with new guidelines for coronavirus testing, setting priority for testing swab samples using polymerase chain reaction method. The health ministry, in its National Testing Guidelines for COVID-19, has stated that all the suspe Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 5 Officials at the Ministry of Health and Population say that declaring public health emergency will help the government deal with the COVID-19 crisis more effectively. Khem Bahadur Karki, health adviser to Minister of Health and Population, told THT that declaring public healt Read More...