In Pictures: Locusts arrive in Kathmandu

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley’s coronavirus infection tally crossed the 100 mark on Tuesday with the detection of 14 new cases. As many has 12 new cases have been registered in Kathmandu while one case each has been recorded in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur, taking the valley-wide Covid-19 tally to 105. Read More...
The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in social distancing, quarantines, and isolation in an attempt to flatten the transmission and mortality curve. Majority of children across the world are living under such restrictions due to this pandemic. They are not able to play with their friends Read More...
TEHRAN: Iran has issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani and has asked Interpol for help, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said on Monday, according to the Fars news agency. The United States and Interpol both dismissed Read More...
JAJARKOT: A 21-year-old man was airlifted for treatment on suffering injuries in a landslip, while his two-year-old son has gone missing as their family home at Mahatragaun in Bheri Municipality-11 was swept away this afternoon. According to Karnali Province Assembly lawmaker Krishna Shah, th Read More...
DHANKUTA: As the nation as a whole celebrates the National Paddy Day with gusto to mark the official beginning of paddy plantation, the Dhankuta locals, on Monday, added a unique touch to their celebrations. In a bid to express resentment towards the negligence in construction work, people in Read More...
POKHARA: Police today arrested a man for posting offensive comments against the president and prime minister on social media, and charged him with cyber crime offence. Three youths lodged a complaint against Durga Dutta Bastola, native of Puranchaur in Kaski district, for posting inappropriate co Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Government of Nepal has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown, in its current form, till July 22. A meeting of Council of Ministers held today at Baluwatar agreed on giving continuity to the present format of nationwide lockdown, which was revised with restrictions easing to an ex Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 152 hospitality management students, who were doing their internship at various hotels in United Arab Emirates (UAE), will return home in a Nepal Airlines flight tomorrow morning. According to Binod Aryal, coordinator of Nepal Academy of Tourism and Hotel Management (NATHM), Read More...