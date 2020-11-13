In Pictures: Making of ‘Jajanka’, religious thread for Tihar

Naresh Shrestha

KATHMANDU: The photos show Manju Shakya (75) making Jajanka, a religious thread used for offering prayers, especially used in Newari culture during Tihar festival in Tahachal, Kathmandu, on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Photos by Naresh Shrestha for THT

