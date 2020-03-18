In Pictures: Nepal Army takes precautions against COVID-19

A Nepal Army personnel wears a protective suit for a demonstration, amidst rising concerns of COVID-19 outbreak, at a quarantine zone, inside the Army Headquarters, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A Nepal Army personnel checks a model room at a quarantine zone, inside the Army Headquarters, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A Nepal Army personnel sanitises his hands as part of demonstrating safety measures, amidst rising concerns of COVID-19 outbreak, at a quarantine zone, inside the Army Headquarters, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A Nepal Army personnel sanitises his hands during a demonstration, amidst rising concerns of COVID-19 outbreak, at a quarantine zone, inside the Army Headquarters, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A toilet is pictured inside a quarantine zone during a demonstration, amidst rising concerns of COVID-19 outbreak, at a quarantine zone, inside the Army Headquarters, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A general view of the quarantine zone inside the Army Headquarters, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT