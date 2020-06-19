Kathmandu, June 19, 2020 : Nepali Congress affiliated Nepal Student Union cadres take part in a torch protest at midnight in Kathmandu, on Friday.
Agitated cadres of Nepali Congress affiliated Nepal Student Union take part in a torch protest at midnight in Kathmandu, on Friday, June 19, 2020. The students took to the streets demanding justice for the Dalit youth killed along with his five friends in Chaurjahari, Rukum west. NSU also demanded justice for the woman who was allegedly gang-raped while staying at a Kailali based quarantine facility and condemned the government’s dull response to coronavirus crisis. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Rajesh Ghimire, a hair stylist and make-up artist wears personal protective equipment as a precautionary measure, as he works at Arden The Beauty Point, in Kupondole, Lalitpur, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Read More...
KATHMANDU: President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari has authenticated the Constitution of Nepal, Second Amendment Bill, 2077. President Bhandari authenticated the bill stepping on the Article 274 (10) of the Constitution. With this, the process of implementation of the new map has officially co Read More...
LONDON: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been included in a 30-member group that will begin training at the Ageas Bowl from June 23 ahead of their first test against the West Indies on July 8, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. Moeen, 32, had announced a break from te Read More...
KATHMANDU: The upper house of Nepal’s parliament approved a new map of the country on Thursday including land controlled by India, in a row that has strained ties between the South Asian neighbours. India, which controls the region – a slice of land including the Limpiyadhura, Lipulkeh and Ka Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 155,518 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 243,075 Rapid Diagno Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley's Covid-19 tally has crossed fifty for the first time as six additional cases were reported on Thursday. The Ministry of Health and Population in its daily media briefing confirmed that three new cases in Bhaktapur, two cases in Kathmandu and one case is Lalitpur have Read More...
LONDON: David Silva will stay at Manchester City until the end of the Premier League season, manager Pep Guardiola announced on Tuesday. The Spanish midfielder's contract was due to expire at the end of June, with the 34-year-old captain set to leave after 10 years with the club. The Premi Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop girl group TWICE plan to go live this Saturday, June 20. So, for ONCEs this weekend is made. TWICE will be holding a performance, livestreamed in collaboration with Define® by ACUVUE® contact lenses. Hellokpop reports the ACUVUE® Define® x TWICE Live is a livestream that w Read More...