SKANDA GAUTAM

Kathmandu, June 19, 2020 : Nepali Congress affiliated Nepal Student Union cadres take part in a torch protest at midnight in Kathmandu, on Friday.

Agitated cadres of Nepali Congress affiliated Nepal Student Union take part in a torch protest at midnight in Kathmandu, on Friday, June 19, 2020. The students took to the streets demanding justice for the Dalit youth killed along with his five friends in Chaurjahari, Rukum west. NSU also demanded justice for the woman who was allegedly gang-raped while staying at a Kailali based quarantine facility and condemned the government’s dull response to coronavirus crisis. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT

