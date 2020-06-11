In Pictures: On the road back home

KATHMANDU: Nepali migrant workers previously stranded in Kuwait due to restrictions imposed on travelling, as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus infection, are seen arriving at the Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, on June 11, 2020.
NEPALGUNJ: Two of the persons critically injured in the Kalikot accident earlier today have been referred to Kathmandu for further treatment. The severely injured individuals have been transported to Kathmandu through a helicopter for further treatment as they have serious health complications. Read More...
Kathmandu, June 10 The government has scheduled a total of 67 flights to repatriate Nepalis stranded in different countries. A meeting held today at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has prepared a schedule for repatriation flights starting from tomorrow (June 11) to Read More...
SIRAHA: Police today arrested a 22-year-old youth on the charge of raping a woman in Kalyanpur Municipality-4 of Siraha district. Following the arrest, the suspect was presented before the district court today itself and remanded in custody for further investigation. Police quoted the victim a Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Secondary Education Examination (SEE) for this year has been scrapped for this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled many sectors of the country, including the education sector. A cabinet meeting held on Wednesday took a decision to this effect. The students wi Read More...
KATHMANDU: A meeting of the Council of Ministers has decided to change the 'format' of the ongoing nationwide lockdown and implement a revised modality starting Thursday. It has been decided that the shops will be allowed to operate, following safety protocol, while private vehicles will ply base Read More...
Kathmandu, June 10 A few days after the Women and Social Committee of the House of Representatives directed the government to ensure people’s access to regular health services during the lockdown period, the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens requested the Ministry of Heath and Pop Read More...
MUNICH: Robert Lewandowski netted a second-half winner as holders Bayern Munich remained on course for a domestic double after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup final for the third straight year. Despite a superb first half in which they took the lead th Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 10 Senior leader of Nepali Congress Ramchandra Paudel today submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, urging the government to increase its preparedness to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and to provide relief to the poor and vulnerable people and businesses affec Read More...