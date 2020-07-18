In Pictures: People and their land in Khokana

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 308,498 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Uttar Pradesh state police have initiated action against people involved in the harrassment of a man by tonsuring him and forcing him to chant anti-Nepal slogans. The UP Police said on a social media that directive for stern action has been issued against the culprits involved in t Read More...
LONDON: Princess Beatrice got married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in attendance, Buckingham Palace said Friday. Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The monarch, the Duke of Edinburgh and othe Read More...
Twitter Inc disclosed late on Thursday that hackers targeted about 130 accounts during the cyber attack this week, an incident in which profiles of many prominent personalities and organizations were compromised. Hackers had accessed Twitter’s internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 17 Unveiling the Monetary Policy for fiscal year 2020-21 today, Nepal Rastra Bank has adopted a policy to revive the COVID-affected economy by promoting loan disbursement in sectors hit by the crisis, especially agriculture, energy, tourism and small and medium enterprises. The Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 17 The Nepal Communist Party (NCP) postponed its Standing Committee yet again after party co-chairs Pushpa Kamal Dahal and KP Sharma Oli failed to iron out their differences. The NCP, which was scheduled to hold its Standing Committee meeting at 11:00am today, had postponed the Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 17 The National Human Rights Commission today drew its attention to the mental torture meted out to journalists by various media houses on the pretext of the COVID-19 pandemic. Issuing a press release, the rights body said media houses had denied salary to journalists for no va Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 17 The health ministry today claimed that there was no evidence of community transmission of the novel coronavirus in Kathmandu valley. “Of the 4,800 samples collected from several crowded areas in the valley to find out whether there is community transmission or not only thr Read More...