In Pictures: People for their land in Khokana

KATHMANDU, JULY 17 Unveiling the Monetary Policy for fiscal year 2020-21 today, Nepal Rastra Bank has adopted a policy to revive the COVID-affected economy by promoting loan disbursement in sectors hit by the crisis, especially agriculture, energy, tourism and small and medium enterprises. The Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 17 The Nepal Communist Party (NCP) postponed its Standing Committee yet again after party co-chairs Pushpa Kamal Dahal and KP Sharma Oli failed to iron out their differences. The NCP, which was scheduled to hold its Standing Committee meeting at 11:00am today, had postponed the Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 17 The National Human Rights Commission today drew its attention to the mental torture meted out to journalists by various media houses on the pretext of the COVID-19 pandemic. Issuing a press release, the rights body said media houses had denied salary to journalists for no va Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 17 The health ministry today claimed that there was no evidence of community transmission of the novel coronavirus in Kathmandu valley. “Of the 4,800 samples collected from several crowded areas in the valley to find out whether there is community transmission or not only thr Read More...
POKHARA, JULY 17 A separate 40-bed isolation ward has come into operation in the only dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Gandaki Province from yesterday. A building of the Western Regional Hospital has been now turned into the isolation ward, wherein a 12-bed ICU ward has also been set up. Besi Read More...
DHANGADI, JULY 17 Two decades after they were declared liberated, rehabilitation of all freed kamaiyas (bonded labourers) still remains a far cry. Bonded labourers were declared freed by the government 20 years ago. But due to the apathy of the government, their rehabilitation remains incom Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JULY 17 Two persons tested positive for the COVID-19 at Banke’s Neplagunj prison. “Coronavirus was detected in a jailbird and a security guard at Nepalgunj jail,” said Jailer Devendra Prasad Shrestha. Their samples tested positive using PCR test yesterday. A prisoner aged 2 Read More...
PANCHTHAR, JULY 17 All COVID-19 infected people have recovered from the illness and returned home in Panchthar. According to the Panchthar District Health Office, people who tested positive for the virus in the last two months have recovered from the virus and returned home. Four persons had t Read More...