In Pictures: People queue up for food

Balkrishna Thapa Chhetri

Share Now:











Kathmandu, July 11

People queue while volunteers distribute food, in Khulamanch, Old Buspark, Kathmandu, on Saturday, July 11, 2020. The organisation — Prisoner’s Assistance Nepal (PA Nepal) — took the initiative, a service it has been providing since the beginning of lockdown.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook