Nepal | March 14, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Multimedia > Photo Gallery > In Pictures: Prayers amidst fear

In Pictures: Prayers amidst fear

Published: March 14, 2020 2:28 pm On: Photo Gallery
Skanda Gautam

Buddhist nuns take part in ritual prayers thinking of those affected by coronavirus and pray for the end of COVID-19 pandemic, at Bouddhanath Stupa, in Kathmandu, on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times