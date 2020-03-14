In Pictures: Prayers amidst fear

Buddhist nuns take part in ritual prayers thinking of those affected by coronavirus and pray for the end of COVID-19 pandemic, at Bouddhanath Stupa, in Kathmandu, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Members of a family, wearing face masks amid coronavirus fear, listen to prayers by Buddhist nuns, at Bouddhanath Stupa, in Kathmandu, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Buddhist nuns take part in ritual prayers thinking of those affected by coronavirus and pray for the end of COVID-19 pandemic, at Bouddhanath Stupa, in Kathmandu, on Saturday, March 14, 2020.