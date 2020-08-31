In Pictures: Prayers amid pandemic

Lalitpur, August 31
People offer morning prayer to Rato Machhindranath on Monday amid the restrictions imposed by district officials to contain the spread of coronavirus: Naresh Shrestha/THT
KATHMANDU: Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday. Mukherjee, who had suffered a fall and was operated for a blood clot removal in his brain on August 10, was diagnosed with Covid-19 prior to the surgery. He was 84. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee, made the announcement o Read More...
Kathmandu, August 30 Minister of Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa has expressed concern about the rising number of COVID-19 cases among personnel of different security agencies across the country. Speaking at a virtual meeting of the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee, Minister Thapa sa Read More...
Kathmandu, August 30 Free transportation service has been made available for health workers and hospital staff in Kathmandu valley. The bus service comes amid prohibitory order in place, which has made it difficult for health workers and hospital staffers to discharge their duties due. The Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 30 Minister of Women, Children and Senior Citizens Parbat Gurung today said preparations were under way to set up Social Entrepreneurship Fund under the Social Welfare Council. The minister was speaking at a virtual programme organised to make public a report titled, ‘Acces Read More...
SYDNEY: Australia reported a record daily rise in COVID-19 deaths on Monday, although the number of new infections in the country's virus epicentre fell to a near two-month low. Victoria state said its COVID-19 death toll rose by 41, including 22 fatalities which came from aged care facilitie Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 30 The Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons today decided to look into 2,507 out of 3,223 complaints it received from families of conflict victims. Issuing a press release to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the CIED Read More...
MAHENDRANAGAR/DARCHULA, AUGUST 30 Heath care service in Sudurpaschim Province is pathetic and the province lacks basic health facilities. Health care has deteriorated at a time when the entire country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The hilly districts — Bajura and Doti have neither ICU s Read More...