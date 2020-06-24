In pictures: Preparation for Rato Machhindranath Chariot festival

Naresh Shrestha

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Members of Barahi community were seen pulling the chariot of ‘Rato Machhindranath’ in Lalitpur today in preparation for the upcoming ‘Chariot Festival’.

‘Rato Machhindranath’ is revered as the ‘God of rain’.

Hindus and Buddhists worship Machhindranath for good rain to prevent drought during the farming season.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook