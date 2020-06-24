In pictures: Preparation for Rato Machhindranath Chariot festival

KATHMANDU: Members of Barahi community were seen pulling the chariot of ‘Rato Machhindranath’ in Lalitpur today in preparation for the upcoming ‘Chariot Festival’.
‘Rato Machhindranath’ is revered as the ‘God of rain’.
Hindus and Buddhists worship Machhindranath for good rain to prevent drought during the farming season.
Kirtipur, June 22 Kirtipur Municipality has decided not to increase tax in the next fiscal in view of the hurdles facing municipality citizens due to coronavirus. The municipality’s Revenue Advisory Committee said the municipality would not increase the rate of any type of tax and retain the Read More...
Nepalgunj, June 22 Banke’s Narainapur, which had emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot with one death and 118 infections in the initial phase, has been able to contain the viral infection. The rural municipality had witnessed a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases with many Nepali migrant workers returnin Read More...
Pokhara, June 22 More than 8,000 have returned to Gandaki Province from India after the lockdown. Responding to questions raised by lawmakers at the meeting of Gandaki Provincial Assembly today, province Minister of Financial Affairs Kiran Gurung informed that 8,300 people had returned to the Read More...
Jhapa, June 22 Kankai Municipality has sealed the entire municipality area for five days fearing possible spread of COVID-19 infection in the community in Jhapa. A meeting held in the municipality today decided to seal the municipality vicinity till June 27. In a notice, the municipality has a Read More...
Bhojpur, June 22 Lawmaker from Bhojpur Sudan Kiranti quarantined himself upon arrival in his home district from Kathmandu at Ram Prasad Rai Rural Municipality in Bhojpur. Province 1 Assembly member Kiranti said he was staying in quarantine as per government regulation to prevent possible c Read More...
Damauli, June 22 Close Circuit TV cameras are all set to be installed to carry out research on leopards in 4,000 hectare forest areas of the nine wards at Bhanu Municipality, Tanahun. As many as 36 CCTV cameras will be installed at a distance of one kilometre. Tanahun Division Forest Office Ch Read More...
‘Our only source of income dried up after lockdown’ Gaighat, June 22 Private schools have started calling parents and guardians to pay fees during the lockdown in Udayapur. Parents said schools had called repeatedly asking for fees, including admission fee. “I was called repeatedly to Read More...
Kathmandu, June 22 CDC Group Plc, the UK’s impact investor for Africa and South Asia, has appointed Rabi Rayamajhi as its country representative for Nepal. Rayamajhi will be based at CDC’s representative office here, where he will work closely with CDC teams across Asia. He will help a Read More...