In Pictures: President Bhandari inaugurates restored Rani Pokhari

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari today inaugurated the restored Rani Pokhari, an important cultural heritage which lies at the heart of Kathmandu.

During the inauguration programme, President Bhandari stated that reconstruction of Rani Pokhari was an important step towards the conservation and development of Kathmandu Valley, which is rich in its cultural heritages.

The architecture of the historic pond including a temple right at the centre of it was severely damaged in the earthquake of April 2015. The reconstruction was carried out by National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) in accordance to its original design.

Photos by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times.

