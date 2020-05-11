In Pictures: Protest against India constructing road via Lipulekh region

Police arrest student agitators after they burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following Indian government’s recent inauguration of a link road to Mansarovar of Tibet in China via Lipulekh region, a Nepali territory, in Kathmandu, on Monday, May 11, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
