Nepal | May 11, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Multimedia > Photo Gallery > In Pictures: Protest against India constructing road via Lipulekh region

In Pictures: Protest against India constructing road via Lipulekh region

Published: May 11, 2020 4:52 pm On: Photo Gallery
Skanda Gautam

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times