Nepal | May 26, 2020

In Pictures: Protest in Kathmandu demanding justice for caste-based violence in Rukum west

Published: May 26, 2020 7:25 pm On: Photo Gallery
Skanda Gautam
Kathmandu, May 26

Nepal Police personnel seen in PPEs in Kathmandu on Tuesday as they stand on guard while activists stage a protest demanding justice for the caste-based violence that killed three youths in a Rukum west village a few days ago. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT

