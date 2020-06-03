In pictures: Protest staged against MCC compact in Kathmandu

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has reminisced memories from Naam Shabana by sharing a throwback picture of the film's cast on his Instagram on June 2. In the photograph one can see the cast of the 2017 action-thriller — Kher along with Neeraj Pandey, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Read More...
POKHARA: A new mother was airlifted from Baglung and brought to Pokhara after she developed complications in her health post delivery. It has been learnt that the woman, who delivered her baby 10 days ago, had to be brought to Pokhara-based Western Regional Hospital as she fainted consequential t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Sunny Leone seems to be helping animals return to the wild — it is evident in a Instagram post on June 2. Leone, who is currently in Los Angeles with her family, can be seen feeding a giraffe in the video. She has captioned the post as: "Felt so blessed we could support this w Read More...
JAJARKOT: The body of the sixth victim of Chaurjahari massacre, wherein Dalit youth Nawaraj Bk and his friends were attacked by the villagers in Rukum West ten days ago, was found today in the banks of Bheri River. According to Deputy Superintendent of Jajarkot District Police Office, Kishore Read More...
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil registered another record number of novel coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday evening, as the pandemic in Latin America's largest country shows no signs of slowing down. The nation registered 28,936 additional cases of the nove Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 2 The High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 formed under Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Defence Ishwar Pokharel will decide in a day or two whether or not to ease the lockdown. Member Secretary of the committee Narayan Prasad Bi Read More...
BERN: World soccer's governing body FIFA has joined sports leagues, teams and players around the globe to express solidarity amid outrage over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in the United States. The National Football League, National Hockey League an Read More...
Kathmandu, June 2 Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmaker Narayan Kaji Shrestha urged India to sit for dialogue with Nepal to resolve Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani issues. He welcomed Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remark about resolving border disputes with Nepal through dia Read More...