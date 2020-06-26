Balkrishna Thapa Chhetri

Kathmandu, June 26

People actively participate in a protest organised by “Corona Pidit Samyukta Sangharsha Samiti (Covid-19 victims’ united struggle committee)” against the state’s sub-par response to coronavirus crisis, on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Maitighar Mandal. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa Chhetri/THT

