In Pictures: Rain affects daily life in Kathmandu valley

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 319,872 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried ou Read More...
DHANGADHI: Two persons including a child lost their lives when the flooded Parigaun river swept away houses in Naugad Rural Municipality-6 of Darchula district after continuous rainfall last night. According to chief of Naugad Police Post, Bhuwan Bahadur Chand, Maanmati Devi Thagunna (42), and Pa Read More...
DAMAULI: With the monsoon at its peak, floods and landslips triggered by continuous incessant rainfall since Saturday have caused massive havoc across the nation. Vehicular movement along the Dumre-Besisahar road section has been obstructed due to landslides at Ranibas in Bhanu Municipality-9 Read More...
DHADING: Dhading district has been affected by landslides following incessant rainfall for the last few days, also putting the area at the risk of a probable flood. Due to landslides across several points along the Prithvi Highway, road sections have been swept away disrupting vehicular movement, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Operation of international and domestic flights in Nepal is resuming from August 17. A meeting of the Council of Ministers held today made a decision to this effect. The government has directed the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation to make necessary arrangements for the s Read More...
Kathmandu, July 20 Hours of continuous downpour has led to flooding of Bagmati River in Kathmandu. The river found its way into Teku area, among other places, as rainfall persisted through the day on Monday. Read More...
TURIN: Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, the first a penalty awarded for handball, to give Juventus a 2-1 win over Lazio which put them on the brink of a ninth successive Serie A title on Monday. Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, his 50th Serie A goal, and added a second afte Read More...