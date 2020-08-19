In Pictures: Rashtrakavi Ghimire cremated with state honours

Kathmandu, August 19
Rashtrakavi Madhav Prasad Ghimire cremated with state honours; family members pay their final tributes, at Pashupati Aryaghat, in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 542,866 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: A meeting of representatives from security agencies and Chief District Officers is currently underway at the District Administration Office, Kathmandu. According to a source at the Home Ministry, the meeting will discuss the current modality of lockdown in Kathmandu valley. It is ex Read More...
KATHMANDU: 'Rashtra Kavi' Madhav Prasad Ghimire has passed away this evening. The national poet died in his own residence in Kathmandu at the age of 101. Nearly two years ago, the revered senior poet had marked his centennial. It has been learnt that final rites of the much loved poet and writ Read More...
BRASILIA: Brazil's health regulator Anvisa on Tuesday said it had approved human clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical subsidiary Janssen. Brazil is the second-worst hit country for coronavirus cases and deaths after the United Stat Read More...
SOUTHAMPTON: Zak Crawley struck a half-century as England and Pakistan played out a tame draw in their rain-hit second test at the Rose Bowl on Monday. Only 134.3 overs were possible in the entire match, which included a 38 over spell late on the fifth afternoon as the sun finally came out, with Read More...
MELBOURNE: The mental health of cricketers confined to biosecure bubbles during COVID-19 will be tested over the next two years, and Australia's staff are working hard to prepare players for the challenges, limited overs captain Aaron Finch said on Tuesday. Finch will lead a 21-man squad to Engl Read More...