In Pictures: Rato Machhindranath chariot

Balkrishna Thapa

The Rato Machhindranath chariot pulling festival has been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and surging cases within Kathmandu valley. The Machhindranath Jatra (festival) has been continuously postponed since April 10 due to restrictions imposed on cultural and social activities owing to the risk of coronavirus transmission.

