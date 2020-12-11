In Pictures: Royalists demand the return of monarchy

Kathmandu, December 11
A rally was organised demanding reinstatement of monarchy today around Ratnapark area in the capital.
Seen in the pictures are participants at the rally carrying the national flag demanding that the King return as the Head of the State.
Such mass gatherings have been carried out across various parts of the country by royalists of late.
Photos by Balkrishna Thapa for The Himalayan Times –
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 10 Authorities of the Government of Nepal must open an independent and impartial investigation of all incidents of custodial deaths, Amnesty International Nepal said today as it launched a new local campaign as part of its annual human rights letter-writing programme, ‘Write Read More...
Arsenal maintained their perfect record in this season's Europa League as goals from Eddie Nketiah, Mohamed Elneny, Joe Willock and Folarin Balogun sealed a 4-2 win at Dundalk in their final Group B match on Thursday. Much-changed Arsenal, who rested several senior players having alread Read More...
The party cannot achieve its political goals if the person heading it does not conform to its ideology KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 10 The feud between the two faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) shows no sign of ebbing, with the two factions now wrangling over what can resolve the crisis f Read More...
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur secured first place in Europa League Group J with a 2-0 home win over Royal Antwerp thanks to second-half goals from Carlos Vinicius and Giovanni Lo Celso on Thursday. Brazilian striker Vinicius netted from close range after Gareth Bale's superb long-range free Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 10 The Asian Human Rights Commission today alleged that the government had been using the COVID-19 pandemic to exercise control, commit human rights violations, and deny justice to victims of human rights abuses. According to the AHRC, the government’s control over free e Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 10 The Central Zoo in Jawalakhel has reopened after eight months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors must follow health safety guidelines inside the zoo as the risk of infection still persists, said Dr Chiranjibi Pokharel, chief of the zoo management. V Read More...
DHARAN, DECEMBER 10 Rajendra Kumar Shrestha, a school principal in Miklajung Rural Municipality, Morang, who was murdered by cadres of the Netra Bikram Chanda-led outfit, was cremated on the banks of the Nunshari River of Miklajung today. Following post-mortem at BP Koirala Institute of Health Read More...
The ill-facet of neoliberalism manifests most starkly in the sector of health, education and food security. People with coronavirus symptoms have been denied treatment by hospitals. Worse, even staffers of the most profitable hospitals have been laid off on the pretext of COVID-19, just because thei Read More...