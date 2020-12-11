In Pictures: Royalists demand return of the monarchy

Balkrishna Thapa

Share Now:











Kathmandu, December 11

A rally was organised demanding reinstatement of monarchy today around Ratnapark area in the capital.

Seen in the pictures are participants at the rally carrying the national flag demanding that the King return as the Head of the State.

Such mass gatherings have been carried out across various parts of the country by royalists of late.

Photos by Balkrishna Thapa for The Himalayan Times –

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook