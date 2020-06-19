In Pictures: People queue up to test for Covid-19 at Teku

Kathmandu, June 19
People queue up for Covid-19 test at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital in Teku on Friday. The Health Ministry to day urged all to follow safety protocol and maintain safe distance in public places. Photo: Naresh Shrestha/THT
KATHMANDU: President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari has authenticated the Constitution of Nepal, Second Amendment Bill, 2077. President Bhandari authenticated the bill stepping on the Article 274 (10) of the Constitution. With this, the process of implementation of the new map has officially co
LONDON: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been included in a 30-member group that will begin training at the Ageas Bowl from June 23 ahead of their first test against the West Indies on July 8, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. Moeen, 32, had announced a break from te
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government's response to the health crisis. As of today, 155,518 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 243,075 Rapid Diagno
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley's Covid-19 tally has crossed fifty for the first time as six additional cases were reported on Thursday. The Ministry of Health and Population in its daily media briefing confirmed that three new cases in Bhaktapur, two cases in Kathmandu and one case is Lalitpur have
KATHMANDU: K-pop girl group TWICE plan to go live this Saturday, June 20. So, for ONCEs this weekend is made. TWICE will be holding a performance, livestreamed in collaboration with Define® by ACUVUE® contact lenses. Hellokpop reports the ACUVUE® Define® x TWICE Live is a livestream that w
KATHMANDU: University of Queensland (UQ) has made a call for recruitment of healthy participants to sort candidates for testing COVID-19 vaccine. UQ is accelerating its pace of vaccine project which was started as part of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) rapid response p
LONDON: Chelsea have made the first major transfer move ahead of next season after reaching an agreement with Germany's highly-rated RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. The Premier League club announced on Thursday that they had struck an agreement with Leipzig on a transfer fee and on personal t
At least 8,379,095 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 448,547 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The World