Naresh Shrestha

Lalitpur, September 21

Teachers take online classes with internet facility provided by school at the empty classroom of Shree Rudrayanee Secondary School in Khokana, Lalitpur on Monday, September 21, 2020. The School has facilitated internet access to those students who cannot avail the same at home.

Pictures by Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times.

