In Pictures: Schools take precautions against COVID-19

A staffer at a school checks the temperature of children as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak, at Saipal Academy, in Sukedhara, Kathmandu, on Friday, March 6, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
