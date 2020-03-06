Nepal | March 06, 2020

In Pictures: Schools take precautions against COVID-19

Published: March 06, 2020 3:44 pm On: Photo Gallery
Skanda Gautam

A staffer at a school checks the temperature of children as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak, in Sukedhara, Kathmandu, on Friday.

