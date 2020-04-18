Nepal | April 18, 2020
The Himalayan Times
>
Multimedia
>
Photo Gallery
>
In Pictures: Security tightened at Kamal Pokhari
In Pictures: Security tightened at Kamal Pokhari
Published: April 18, 2020 7:35 pm On:
Photo Gallery
Skanda Gautam
Police personnel tighten security on the 26th day of government-imposed lockdown, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus contagion, at Kamal Pokhari, in Kathmandu, on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
