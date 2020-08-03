In Pictures: Silent Kumbheshwor mela on Janai Purnima

Naresh Shrestha

Lalitpur, August 03

The natural spring at the Kumbheshwor temple complex is believed to have originated from Gosaikunda Lake in Rasuwa district. It is also believed that taking a dip in the pond during Janai Purnima is same as doing so in Gosainkunda. On the occasion of Kumbeshwor Mela or Janai Purnima Mela (usually August full moon), thousands of devotees come to worship the embossed silver sheath worn by the sacred linga.

A priest walks towards the centre of the pond with the Idol of Kumbeshwar Mahadev for its installation on Janai Purnima (August full moon) festival in Lalitpur, on Sunday midnight, August 02, 2020. Photo: Naresh Shrestha/THT

