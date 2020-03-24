In Pictures: Silent valley on the first day of lockdown

A large flock of pigeons is seen on the premises of deserted Bouddhanath Stupa, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The government imposed a nationwide lockdown for a week from Tuesday in an effort to control the possible spread of COVID-19. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Security personnel riding on a scooter in an empty road after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown for a week in an effort to control the possible spread of COVID-19, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The nationwide lockdown was imposed after a 19-year-old Nepali student, who had returned from France via Qatar, tested postive for COVID-19. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A woman and her dog walk on the empty road after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown for a week in an effort to control the possible spread of COVID-19 after Nepal confirmed the second case of a 19-year-old Nepali student, who had returned from France via Qatar, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Photo/Skanda Gautam/THT