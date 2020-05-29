In Pictures: Sithi Nakha in Lalitpur

People clean the traditional stone taps and pond to mark the “Sithi Nakha” festival, in Lalitpur, on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The Newar community celebrate Sithi Nakha to mark the beginning of monsoon season by cleaning water sources such as ponds, wells, and stone spouts. Photo: Naresh Shrestha/THT
KATHMANDU: Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada has begun the presentation of budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 at the Federal Parliament. The budget is being presented amid a joint meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) and the National Assembly (NA). As the coronavirus continues to spr Read More...
NEW YORK: Larry Kramer, the playwright whose angry voice and pen raised theatergoers’ consciousness about AIDS and roused thousands to militant protests in the early years of the epidemic, has died at 84. Bill Goldstein, a writer who was working on a biography of Kramer, confirmed the news to T Read More...
GAIGHAT: Police have registered cases against two youths who were arrested on Tuesday for violating lockdown in Udayapur district. The arrested have been identified as Surendra Gupta and Rakesh Sah, both in their 30s. Lalpatta-based police post arrested the duo after they were found bringing t Read More...
As much of the world begins to emerge from lockdown, people are looking back at time spent cut off from friends, family and colleagues by the coronavirus and forward to what happens next. Reuters has captured some of those reflections along with portraits from across Africa and the Middle East of Read More...
KATHMANDU: Legendary lyricist and poet Ratna Shamsher Thapa has passed away. He breathed his last at 12:30 pm on May 28 at Norvic Hospital. He was 81. He succumbed to pneumonia, according to a close family member Shiva Acharya. He informed that Thapa was taken to the hospital in the evening of Ma Read More...
NEPALGUNJ: Armed Police Force personnel recovered two abandoned muzzle-loader guns in Kohalpur Municipality-8 in Banke district, today. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shyam Kumar Karki said that they recovered the weapons along with ammunition, shrapnel shells, and other items under Sikta Read More...
KATHMANDU: Here is a piece of good news that Stays have been waiting for — Stray Kids have just announced their comeback. Soompi reports that on May 28, Stray Kids revealed a GO LIVE trailer for their return. The video shares that their first album GO LIVE is coming out on June 17. T Read More...