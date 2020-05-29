In Pictures: Sithi Nakha in Lalitpur

Naresh Shrestha

People clean the traditional stone taps and pond to mark the “Sithi Nakha” festival, in Lalitpur, on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The Newar community celebrate Sithi Nakha to mark the beginning of monsoon season by cleaning water sources such as ponds, wells, and stone spouts. Photo: Naresh Shrestha/THT

