Nepal | January 09, 2020
In Pictures: Snow blankets Padusen village in Bajura
Published: January 09, 2020 4:29 pm On:
Photo Gallery
PRAKASH SINGH
Snow-covered Padusen village in Budhinanda Municipality-9 of Bajura district, as seen on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Photo: Prakash Singh/THT
Locals tread the snow-covered path in Padusen village of Budhinanda Municipality-9, Bajura district, as seen on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Photo: Prakash Singh/THT
Photo: Prakash Singh/THT
Photo: Prakash Singh/THT
Photo: Prakash Singh/THT
Photo: Prakash Singh/THT
