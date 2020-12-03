In Pictures: Stakeholders demand resumption of businesses in Thamel

KATHMANDU: Night business entrepreneurs based in the touristic hub of Thamel today demonstrated in Kathmandu demanding the resumption of night life amid the COVID-19 crisis.
‘Night businesses’ were badly affected after the Government of Nepal had imposed a ban on ‘entertainment sector’ upon advent of the Covid contagion eight months ago.
The government has allowed operations of various industries, however it has not given permission for resumption of many services including clubs, pubs, among others.
People involved with the related businesses today took to the streets demanding that the government allow them to operate their businesses to survive during the crisis.
Here are few snapshots captured by Photojournalist Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times.
