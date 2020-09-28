In Pictures: Student Union protests against China’s encroachment on Nepali land

SKANDA GAUTAM

Kathmandu, September 28

Nepal Student Union (NSU) affiliated to Nepali Congress party on Monday staged a protest outside the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Kathmandu against China’s encroachment on Nepal’s land in Humla district.

China has allegedly built more than nine buildings in Nepal’s territory.

The protesters have demanded that China should vacate Lapcha Limi area of Namkha Rural Municipality in Humla.

