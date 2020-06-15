In Pictures: Students continue with protests in the capital

KATHMANDU: There is a bidirectional relationship between the COVID-19 and diabetes, a UK-based study has suggested. In an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine, on Friday, it has shown a possibility of bidirectional relationship between diabetes and the coronavirus infection. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government's response to the health crisis. As of today, 133,377 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method tests and 210,721 R
KATHMANDU: Singer Sia has apologised after being slammed by netizens for confusing rapper Nicki Minaj for Cardi B on Twitter — she has said she made "a buffoon" out of herself. The confusion began when a fan asked the Australian singer if she would ever collaborate with Minaj in a now delet
KATHMANDU: Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung's Backstreet Rookie is set to follow the Lee Min-ho starrer The King: Eternal Monarch that bid farewell on June 12. According to Soompi, the fantasy romance drama aired on SBS starring Lee and Kim Go-eun on was about a mysterious parallel universe and
Kathmandu, June 14 Shoppers are out and about in Ason bazaar after the government eased movement restrictions in Kathmandu.
KATHMANDU: V aka Taehyung of BTS has been dubbed 'Absolute King of K-pop' by a popular Japanese media following the popularity of Sweet Night, the soundtrack for the South Korean drama Itaewon Class. According to allkpop.com, one of the popular Japanese media, Yahoo Japan highlighted BTS' V a
DHANGADHI: Three persons have allegedly gang-raped a woman staying at a Kailali based quarantine, on Sunday. A 31-year-old woman has alleged that three quarantine volunteers gang-raped her at the quarantine centre at Lamkichuha Municipality-1 in the district. Police Inspector Gyanendra Karki a
KATHMANDU: Following a widespread criticism of the government for charging hefty fare for reparation flights to bring home stranded Nepalis across the globe, the national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) today published a revised fare and flight schedule. Issuing a press release tod