In Pictures: Supporters of monarchy demonstrate in Pokhara

Rishi Baral

Share Now:











Pokhara, November 26

Hundreds of monarchists rallied around the streets of Pokhara demanding the return of the king, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

People took out motorcycle rally around different parts of the metropolis carrying Nepali flags. It started from Amar Singh Chowk and moved towards Prithvi Chowk, Mustang Chowk, Lakeside, Zero Kilometre, Sabhagriha Chowk, New Road, and ended at Manav Adhikar Chowk.

Demonstrators from Pokhara, and neighbouring districts of Tanahun and Syangja were present at the rally.

Photos by Rishi Baral for The Himalayan Times –

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook