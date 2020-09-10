Naresh Shrestha

Share Now:











Lalitpur, September 10

People participated in a protest on Thursday in Patan demanding the release of social activists who were arrested for taking part in the Rato Machhindranath chariot procession in Lalitpur last week.

Pictures below are taken by Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times.

Supporters demonstrate in a protest demanding the release of social activists arrested for taking part in the Rato Machhindranath chariot procession in Lalitpur on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Photo: Naresh Shrestha/THT

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook