In Pictures: Teachers take online-class training

Lalitpur, July 31
Government school teachers participate in a virtual online-class training amid the closure of schools due to COVID-19 pandemic, in Patan High School, Lalitpur, on Friday, July 31, 2020. The training was organised with co-ordination between the local level government and Patan High School.
MELBOURNE: Australia batsman Matthew Wade expects India's pacemen to make use of the short ball when they tour Down Under but says none will be as effective as New Zealand's Neil Wagner with the bouncer. Wade was left battered and bruised after short-pitched assaults by Wagner when New Zealan Read More...
JAJARKOT: One more person who had fallen ill after consuming wild mushrooms in Kushe Rural Municipality-1 of Jajarkot has died on Friday morning. This is the fifth death corresponding to the incident. Lalit Chalue (23), who had been undergoing treatment at Provincial Hospital, Surkhet, breathed h Read More...
BARA: Over 40 houses along with four mills in Shreepur village of Kalaiya Sub Metropolitan City and Bhawanipur of Kalaiya-2 have been inundated due to reckless construction of Manmat-Kaliya Postal Highway. Locals share that the hume pipe near a primary school was removed in order to complete the Read More...
Also considers listing non-China business in Europe or US - source In talks with HKEX, China regulators for China business IPO -sources Had previously eyed global listing in US or HK -sources Plans considered amid growing US-China tensions -sources Talks as some ByteDance investors Read More...
KATHMANDU: Police have arrested demonstrators that had gathered near the Prime Minister's residence under the #EnoughIsEnough banner, demanding that the government honour the recently struck 12-point deal with youth activists Iih and Pukar Bam. Iih and Bam had ended their 12 days long fast-unto-d Read More...
PATNA: Monsoon floods have swamped large parts of India's densely populated Bihar state and affected nearly 4 million people by Friday, exacerbating the risk of the coronavirus and stymieing its response to the pandemic. The floods have killed at least 24 people in the state, where heavy rain has Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Three new covid related deaths were recorded in Parsa district on Thursday alone. Two of them breathed their last at Gandak Temporary Covid Hospital, Birgunj while one died in his own home. According to the Gandak hospital, a 56-year-old Indian national who was Chief Executive Officer (C Read More...
KATHMANDU: A 65-year-old woman who had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the isolation ward of Patan Hospital died on Friday morning. The elderly patient from Thasikhel in Lalitpur died at around 9:00 am today, according to Director of Patan Hospital, Dr Bishnu Prasad Sharma. The patient h Read More...