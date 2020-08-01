In Pictures: Teachers take online-class training

Naresh Shrestha

Share Now:











Lalitpur, July 31

Government school teachers participate in a virtual online-class training amid the closure of schools due to COVID-19 pandemic, in Patan High School, Lalitpur, on Friday, July 31, 2020. The training was organised with co-ordination between the local level government and Patan High School.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook