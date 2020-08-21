In pictures: Teej celebration in valley amid COVID-19 pandemic

KATHMANDU: Many Hindu women in Kathmandu valley are celebrating Haritalika Teej today. However, the festivities have been toned-down as a week-long prohibitory order has been imposed to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Revellers are by and large confined to their homes in the view of the spread of COVID-19.
Citizens have been urged to maintain physical distance and to avoid the places that witness crowds. Authorities have asked people to refrain from gathering at religious places as well in a bid to control the steady rise in the number of infections.
Pashupatinath temple premises wear a deserted look on the day coinciding Haritalika Teej festival in Kathmandu, on Friday, August 21, 2020. The temple has been closed as a week-long prohibitory order has been issued to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa/THT
A woman praying on the bank of Bagmati river on the occasion of Haritalika Teej festival, on the premises of Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, on Friday, August 21, 2020. The Pashupatinath temple has been closed as a week-long prohibitory order has been issued to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa/THT
A view of Pashupatinath temple on the day coinciding Haritalika Teej festival in Kathmandu, on Friday, August 21, 2020. The temple has been closed as a week-long prohibitory order has been issued to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa/THT
Women from the same house celebrating Teej festival by dancing on Teej songs in Nakkhu, Lalitpur, on Friday, August 21, 2020. Devotees and revellers are confined to their homes as a week-long prohibitory order has been issued to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the valley. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa /THT
Women from the same house celebrating Teej festival by dancing on Teej songs in Nakkhu, Lalitpur, on Friday, August 21, 2020. Devotees and revellers are confined to their homes as a week-long prohibitory order has been issued to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the valley. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa /THT
Women from the same house celebrating Teej festival by dancing on Teej songs in Nakkhu, Lalitpur, on Friday, August 21, 2020. Devotees and revellers are confined to their homes as a week-long prohibitory order has been issued to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the valley. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa /THT
Women from the same house celebrating Teej festival by dancing on Teej songs in Nakkhu, Lalitpur, on Friday, August 21, 2020. Devotees and revellers are confined to their homes as a week-long prohibitory order has been issued to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the valley. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa /THT
Women along with a priest perform prayer rituals at their home during Teej festival in Lalitpur, on Friday, August 21, 2020. The government has issued a week-long prohibitory order in the valley and restricted public gatherings to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Devotees and revellers are confined to their homes as the festival coincides with the second day of the prohibitory order. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Women along with a priest perform prayer rituals at their home during Teej festival in Lalitpur, on Friday, August 21, 2020. The government has issued a week-long prohibitory order in the valley and restricted public gatherings to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Devotees and revellers are confined to their homes as the festival coincides with the second day of the prohibitory order. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Women along with a priest perform prayer rituals at their home during Teej festival in Lalitpur, on Friday, August 21, 2020. The government has issued a week-long prohibitory order in the valley and restricted public gatherings to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Devotees and revellers are confined to their homes as the festival coincides with the second day of the prohibitory order. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Women along with a priest perform prayer rituals at their home during Teej festival in Lalitpur, on Friday, August 21, 2020. The government has issued a week-long prohibitory order in the valley and restricted public gatherings to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Devotees and revellers are confined to their homes as the festival coincides with the second day of the prohibitory order. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Women along with a priest perform prayer rituals at their home during Teej festival in Lalitpur, on Friday, August 21, 2020. The government has issued a week-long prohibitory order in the valley and restricted public gatherings to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Devotees and revellers are confined to their homes as the festival coincides with the second day of the prohibitory order. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Women along with a priest perform prayer rituals at their home during Teej festival in Lalitpur, on Friday, August 21, 2020. The government has issued a week-long prohibitory order in the valley and restricted public gatherings to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Devotees and revellers are confined to their homes as the festival coincides with the second day of the prohibitory order. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
