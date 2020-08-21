In pictures: Teej celebration in valley amid COVID-19 pandemic

Balkrishna Thapa/Skanda Gautam

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Many Hindu women in Kathmandu valley are celebrating Haritalika Teej today. However, the festivities have been toned-down as a week-long prohibitory order has been imposed to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Revellers are by and large confined to their homes in the view of the spread of COVID-19.

Citizens have been urged to maintain physical distance and to avoid the places that witness crowds. Authorities have asked people to refrain from gathering at religious places as well in a bid to control the steady rise in the number of infections.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook