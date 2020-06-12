In Pictures: The markets re-open

Pedestrians are seen in a re-opened market area after government decided to ease the lockdown in low-risk areas while adopting standard precautions against COVID-19, in Kathmandu, on Friday.
Youths protest demanding transparency in COVID-19 related expenses, expansion of PCR testing, in front of the District Administration Office, Pokhara, on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
KATHMANDU: The impact of coronavirus continue to be seen in the entertainment world — the latest being the cancellation of the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals. Dr Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County's public health officer, signed an order on June 10 canceling the popular festivals.
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has stepped in to help stranded migrant workers of India reach their villages amidst the lockdown — he arranged for four special flights for the same on June 10. According to IANS, Bachchan arranged four special flights to send about 700 people to their villages.
KATHMANDU: Nepal's parliament is set to vote at the weekend on a new map of its border with India, an official said on Thursday, underlining the Himalayan nation's determination to press its case in a land dispute that has strained ties with its giant neighbour. Nepal published the revised map.
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli will miss the Premier League restart after being suspended for a match by the Football Association on Thursday, having been found guilty of misconduct after mocking the novel coronavirus outbreak. Alli, 24, was charged with breaching FA Rule E3.
BERLIN: Bayern Munich could cap a memorable season with their eighth straight Bundesliga title on Saturday and should they wrap it up with a home victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach the plaudits would go to coach Hansi Flick who turned their campaign around. Bayern are on 70 points, seven clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.
KATHMANDU: Nepali migrant workers previously stranded in Kuwait due to restrictions imposed on travelling, as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus infection, are seen arriving at the Tribhuvan International Airport, in Kathmandu, on June 11, 2020.
CHICAGO: Moderna Inc on Thursday confirmed it plans to start a trial of 30,000 volunteers of its much-anticipated coronavirus vaccine in July as the company enters the final stage of testing. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech said the primary goal of the study would be to prevent symptoms.