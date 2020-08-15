In Pictures: The monsoon woes

KATHMANDU: Due to poor drainage system along the roads in Kathmandu valley, motorists and pedestrians face difficulties to commute, during the monsoon season.
JAJARKOT: As many as six of the same family lost their lives in a landslide caused by the unabating rain last night in Naku, Mahawai Rural Municipality-3, in Kalikot district. The deceased are Raj Bahadur Bista's 13-year-old son Puspa Bista, Prabin Bista, 11, Sabina Bista, 18, and Aasha Bista, 15 Read More...
MELBOURNE: Australia confirmed on Friday next month's limited-overs tour of England, boosting the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) bid to navigate past a financial crisis brought by the novel coronavirus. Beginning on Sept. 4, Australia will play three Twenty20 Internationals in Southa Read More...
KAVRE: More than 30 houses have been buried while 37 persons have gone missing in the landslide that occurred at Lidi in Jugal Rural Municipality-2 in Sindhupalchok district, early on Friday morning. Read Also: Early morning landslide sweeps at least 13 houses in Sindhupalchok, many out of contac Read More...
12 new confirmed cases and one probable case Two cases outside Auckland city Ardern to announce decision on lockdown WELLINGTON: New Zealand's first coronavirus outbreak in three months has spread further, officials reported on Friday, just hours before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 13 Allegedly the mastermind in Kamaladi’s 15 kg fake gold case In notoriety, he is second only to Yunus Ansari, who is in jail Nepal Police recently launched an extensive hunt for the mastermind behind Kamaladi's 15 kg fake gold case as the headquarters was under treme Read More...
Level 3 restrictions in Auckland extended until Aug 26 Rest of the country to remain under level 2 alert Ardern says overall pandemic strategy remains elimination Govt extends wage subsidy programme WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended a lockdown in the co Read More...
BEIRUT: The death toll from last week's massive explosion in Lebanon's capital has risen to nearly 180, with an estimated 6,000 people injured and at least 30 missing, the United Nations said Friday. The explosion has affected operations at six hospitals, up from an initial three, and damaged mor Read More...
SRINAGAR, INDIA: Anti-India rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir attacked a police party in the disputed region's main city Friday, killing two police officials and injuring another, police said. Inspector-General Vijay Kumar said militants sprayed bullets at the police party from a narrow lane on Read More...