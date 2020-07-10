Nepal | July 10, 2020

In Pictures: The Umbrella Story

Published: July 10, 2020 5:19 pm On: Photo Gallery
Naresh Shrestha
People walk down the street with their umbrellas while it rains in Lalitpur, on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Sindhupalchok Flood: Two of the four rescued airlifted to Kathmandu

KAVRE: Two of the four persons who were rescued in an injured state from rain-triggered floods that occurred at two places in Bahrabise Municipality and one place in Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchok district, on Wednesday night, were airlifted to Kathmandu this afternoon. Critic Read More...

E-transportation makes transport business smart

KATHMANDU: The e-transportation service launched to make Nepal's transport business smart has completed one year of service. E-Transportation has been providing transportation management and vehicle breakdown services. Santosh Mandal, who has been engaged in the IT business in the UK, started the Read More...

EU raises its bet on blood plasma in search for COVID-19 therapy

EU asks blood agencies to apply for funding - document Says emergency funds could be used for plasma collection Plasma being tested across world for COVID-19 treatments BRUSSELS: The European Union wants to fast-track funding to treat COVID-19 patients with blood plasma collected from s Read More...

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut refutes Pooja Bhatt's claim she was launched by the Bhatts

KATHMANDU: Amid the nepotism debate raging in Bollywood, actor Kangana Ranaut has slammed actor/director Pooja Bhatt’s recent tweet on how her father Mahesh Bhatt’s production house Vishesh Films launched more outsiders than the entire industry combined together, including Ranaut. Ranaut' Read More...

Javicia Leslie is the new Batwoman

KATHMANDU: Javicia Leslie, known for TV shows like God Friended Me and The Family Business has been cast as new Batwoman for the second season of the superhero series at The CW. Leslie has replaced Ruby Rose. According to PTI, the actor will play Ryan Wilder, who also hails from the LGBTQ communi Read More...

Thandie Newton turned down Charlie's Angels due to top execs' racist remarks

WASHINGTON: English actor Thandie Newton turned down a role in 2000 hit Charlie's Angels because of inappropriate comments about her body made by film's top executives while discussing the movie with her. ANI quoted Newton as claiming, "One of the biggest movies I didn't end up doing was because Read More...

Lady A band files lawsuit against singer performing with the same name for years

KATHMANDU: Grammy-winning country group Lady A, which dropped the word 'Antebellum', has filed a lawsuit against Black singer Anita White who has performed as Lady A for years after the negotiations broke down with her in recent weeks. According to the lawsuit filed in federal court, the band is Read More...

Lucy Liu recalls hardships faced in Hollywood due to racism

KATHMANDU: Charlies Angels star Lucy Liu struggled to get auditions when she was just starting out as an actor in Los Angeles due to racism in Hollywood. "I think I was just too naive and didn't know what was ahead of me or what I was going to be up against...I had some idea when I got to LA, bec Read More...

