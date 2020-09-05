In Pictures: Serving where it matters

SKANDA GAUTAM

Lalitpur, September 05

Hiteri foundation had distributed over 2500 hot meals during the first lockdown and provided food packs sufficing for a month to more than 2200 families in need. During the second lockdown, they have distributed around 900 meals already and around 20 food packs to families in crisis and about 65 families are waiting to receive these packs.

Kusum Tamang Poudyal, Head of Hiteri Foundation, today provided school bag kits filled with notebooks, pencils, colours, storybooks and toys that were donated by Rotary E-Club Nepal to children of Saili Tamang, a domestic violence survivor and a single mother of two children. She lives in a rented room in Bangalamukhi, Lalitpur.

Children of Pabitra Sapkota, another single mother who Kusum met while providing free meals, received goodies. Sapkota is a mother of four and like Saili Tamang, lives in a rented room in Bangalamukhi.

Pictures taken by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times.

