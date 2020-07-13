In Pictures: Together, we stand strong

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 283,515 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
BAJURA: Relief materials were shared in the district with those reeling under coronavirus crisis. Chairman of Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation (NHEDF) Samrat Singh Basnet and Andrea Drewer, jointly with Badimalika Khabar, have come forward to provide assistance to hit-hard by the Read More...
JAJARKOT: One more body of an individual who went missing in the landslide in Barekot Rural Municipality, Jajarkot, was recovered on Sunday. With this, the landslip death-toll here reached 10. The deceased has been identified as Kamal Sarki (11), daughter of Kalu Sarki who also died in this Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former lawmaker Sarita Giri has filed a writ at Supreme Court demanding annulment of her party's decision to remove her from the Parliament and the party. Giri has moved the Apex Court against the Samajwadi Party Nepal (now Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal) which expelled her f Read More...
LONDON: More than 12.75 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 563,942 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 20 Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as six new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the Kathmandu valley on Sunday. With this, the Covid-19 tally in the three districts of the valley has reached 347. Among the three districts, Kathmandu has registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases, with 232 infe Read More...
SHEFFIELD: Sheffield United's David McGoldrick scored twice as they stunned Chelsea with a 3-0 win at Bramall Lane on Saturday, loosening the visitors' grip on a Premier League top-four place. Chelsea's Champions League qualification hopes were badly weakened by the result as they could fall to Read More...
TURIN: Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties, both awarded for handballs and the second in the last minute, as Serie A leader Juventus twice hit back to draw 2-2 with Atalanta to move closer to a ninth successive Serie A title on Saturday. The Portuguese forward took his league tally to 28 Read More...