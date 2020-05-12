Nepal | May 12, 2020
The Himalayan Times
Multimedia
Photo Gallery
In Pictures: Torch protest against India constructing road via Lipulekh region
In Pictures: Torch protest against India constructing road via Lipulekh region
Published: May 12, 2020 9:06 am On:
Skanda Gautam
Student agitators stage a torch protest against the Indian government’s recent inauguration of the link road from India to Tibet’s Mansarover via Lipulekh, a Nepali territory, at Thali, in Kathmandu, on Monday, May 11, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
