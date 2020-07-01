In Pictures: Tourism workers raise their voice

Balkrishna Thapa Chhetri

Kathmandu, July 01

Members of Paryatan Majdoor Sangharsha Samiti (Tourism Labour Struggle Committee) voice their concerns for tourism-related employment, in the wake of coronavirus ciris hitting the tourism industry hard, in Bhrikutimandap, Kathmandu, on Wednesday, July 01, 2020.

