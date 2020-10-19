In Pictures: Travelling safely through air amidst Covid-19

Skanda Gautam

KATHMANDU: Passengers and domestic airlines are making an effort to make air travel safer this Dashain by adopting precautionary measures to ensure safety from COVID-19 contagion.

Flight attendants of Buddha Air wear protective suit amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus disease before a flight at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), in Kathmandu, on Monday, October 19, 2020.

A staffer of Buddha Air, also in a protective suit, disinfects the aircraft.

Similarly, passengers also, on their part, wear face shields as they board the flight.

Photos by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times.

