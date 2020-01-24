In Pictures: Women offer prayers during Swasthani Bratakatha

Women rejoice while they offer ritual prayers during the month-long Swasthani Bratakatha festival, dedicated to Goddess Shree Swasthani, at Pashupathinath Temple, in Kathmandu, on Friday, January 24, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
Women stand on the banks of Bagmati river to collect holy water during the month-long Swasthani Bratakatha festival, dedicated to Goddess Shree Swasthani, at Pashupathinath Temple, in Kathmandu, on Friday, January 24, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A woman keeps herself warm while offering prayers along with others during the month-long Swasthani Bratakatha festival, dedicated to Goddess Shree Swasthani, at Pashupathinath Temple, in Kathmandu, on Friday, January 24, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT