In pictures: XII graders getting screened for Covid symptoms before exams

Naresh Shrestha

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 24

Grade XII students get screened for Covid-19 symptoms before entering the examination hall in Lalitpur on Tuesday.

Here in the pictures, thermal guns are used to check students’ body temperatures.

The national board exams for grade XII have begun amid coronavirus concerns in Nepal on Tuesday.

Photos by Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times.

