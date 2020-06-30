Kathmandu, June 30
Youths performed a stage skit as a symbolic protest against government incompetence in dealing with coronavirus at Patan Durbar Square.
At the same spot, a few people including youth activist ‘Iih’ have been staging fast-unto-death demanding better and effective response from government while handling the crisis.
