In Remembrance: Monks pray for lives lost to COVID-19

A Monk is seen entering a monastery before the beginning of a special prayer in remembrance of those who lost their lives to COVID-19. This picture was taken in Kathmandu on Sunday, April 05, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/ THT
Photo: Skanda Gautam/ THT
Buddhist Monks recite prayers from holy scriptures during a special prayer held in remembrance of those who lost their lives in fight against COVID-19. Pictures as seen at a Monastery in Kathmandu, on Sunday, April 05, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/ THT
Vajra and ghanta (bell) are important ritual items in Tibetan Buddhism. the most important ritual objects of Tibetan Buddhism, representing method and wisdom respectively.
A monk is seen arranging his drape during the prayer meet. Photo: Skanda Gautam/ THT