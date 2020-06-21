International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home

Skanda Gautam

Kathmandu, June 21

A Nepali family performs yog-aasans at their residence on International Yoga Day in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday, June 21, 2020. The International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21.

However, this year no public event was organised due to the Covid-19-related restrictions in place and requirements of safe distancing. The theme set by the United Nations for 2020 is “Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home”.

Photos: Skanda Gautam/ THT

