International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home

Kathmandu, June 21
A Nepali family performs yog-aasans at their residence on International Yoga Day in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday, June 21, 2020. The International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21.
However, this year no public event was organised due to the Covid-19-related restrictions in place and requirements of safe distancing. The theme set by the United Nations for 2020 is “Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home”.
Photos: Skanda Gautam/ THT
DAMAULI: Over 20 additional cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Tanahun district, today. According to the Health Office, Tanahun, 21 infections were reported in Rishing Municipality and two each in Byas Municipality and Shuklagandaki Municipality, on Saturday. The infecte Read More...
More than 8.69 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 459,604 have died, a Reuters tally showed. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS At least 2,200,160 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its terri Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 169,165 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 252,300 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: British actor Ian Holm, known for his versatile performances including roles in Chariots of Fire, Alien and The Lord of the Rings died on June 19. He was 88. According to Holm's agent Alex Irwin, the actor died peacefully on June 19 morning in a hospital, surrounded by his family a Read More...
KATHMANDU: American rapper Tray Savage was shot to death in Chicago on June 19. He was 26. A spokesperson for the Cook County medical examiner's office confirmed that Savage, whose real name is Kentray Young, died on June 19 after succumbing to his injuries, according to ANI. The emcee and mem Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley’s coronavirus infection tally has climbed to 62 on Saturday with the confirmation of eight new cases. All of the newly infected are females. The Ministry of Health and Population, in its daily press briefing, confirmed that one female from Kathmandu and seven females Read More...
KATHMANDU: American actor Angelina Jolie has revealed that she separated from Brad Pitt for the well being of her family and called it the right decision. The 45-year-old Jolie share her six children 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old, Shiloh, and 11-year-old twi Read More...
POKHARA: A 19-month-old baby tested positive for Covid-19 in Madi Rural Municipality of Kaski district. The father of the infected baby had come from India 16 days ago and had stayed in a quarantine facility. He, however, returned home after he was tested negative for the infection, on Friday. Read More...